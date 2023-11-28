Kuehne+Nagel acquires Candian customs broker Farrow

Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel has acquired Farrow, a Canada-based customs broker that will expanding its offering in North America and complement its cross-border capabilities at the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico, the company said today.

Headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, Farrow has 830 employees in 41 locations across Canada and the U.S. The firm says it has over 110 years of expertise in international trade, customs solutions, and integrated logistics. Its brand includes Farrow Logistics (North American trade warehousing, distribution and fulfilment), Farrow Global Logistics (international freight forwarding and global supply chain management), Farrow Express (expedited deliveries), and Farrow Consulting (import/export and trade management consulting).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"With Farrow, we acquire a leading, diversified customs brokerage and logistics company that brings with it a proven track record of success, a growth-oriented mindset, and significant business scalability," Hansjörg Rodi, Member of the Management Board, responsible for Road Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, said in a release. "The acquisition of Farrow greatly accelerates Kuehne+Nagel’s growth ambitions in the customs market and is a compelling, strategic fit, expanding our offering of value-added solutions."