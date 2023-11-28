Bonded Logistics Opens Second Location in Concord, NC, a 200K Sq. Ft. Warehouse

CHARLOTTE, NC (November 28, 2023) – Bonded Logistics, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, announces the opening of a second location in Concord, NC, a 200,000 sq. ft. public warehouse located in the River Oaks Corporate Center. This expansion, officially opening in December, provides a blank canvas that can be built-to-suit current and future client needs.

“The Concord area continues to offer great warehouse space for our business,” said Scott Carr, President and Owner of Bonded Logistics. “When the opportunity to secure additional space arose, especially close to where we already had a warehouse, we seized it. This facility significantly enhances our network footprint, catering not only to our existing clients but also opening doors to new possibilities.”

Located in Suite B at 8400 Automation Drive north of Uptown Charlotte, the newest warehouse features bulk and rack storage capabilities, 32’ ceilings, and over 30 dock doors. Bonded took over lease of the space in the summer so that its contract packaging division, Bonded Pac, could complete several major holiday retail display projects. It is now transitioning over to warehouse space for outsourced services like distribution, manufacturing support, and overflow storage.

“We are witnessing an increasing number of medium to large-scale companies turning to 3PLs like Bonded for tailored solutions to tackle their supply chain challenges,” stated Jan McCormick, Jr., Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. “Beyond the conventional requests for distribution, storage, and manufacturing support, we are now being sought after for comprehensive, integrated solutions that involve all divisions of the company.”

One of the Charlotte region’s largest third-party logistics providers, Bonded Logistics has spent the last 51 years providing warehousing, contract packaging, transportation services for businesses in industries such as consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail and healthcare. Privately owned and operated, the company prides itself on creating lasting partnerships with their clients through service excellence, teamwork and innovation.

The opening of this latest facility takes the company’s total footprint to nearly 3,000,000 sq. ft. across a mix of 12 multi-client and dedicated buildings in NC and SC. To learn more about the company and its third-party logistics services, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com.

###

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly three million square feet of facility space spread across 12 locations in NC and SC. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2022, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company’s social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.