Wagner Logistics Appoints Robert Fischer as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Wagner Logistics (Wagner), a leading supply chain management provider, announces the appointment of Robert Fischer as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Fischer, a seasoned business executive known for nurturing strategic partnerships and helping companies scale, has joined Wagner to lead the company's business development and growth strategy.

"Robert’s more than 30 years of logistics experience make him the right leader to take Wagner’s overall business strategy - including customer retention and recruitment - to the next level," said Brian Smith, CEO, Wagner Logistics. "Robert’s expansive network and long-standing expertise in the logistics industry will prove instrumental in helping Wagner to continue providing the overall warehousing market and our customers with competitive advantages due to our team’s streamlined specialized product handling and operations management."

As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Fischer is set to expand Wagner's U.S. customer network of customers in need of comprehensive supply chain management services across the U.S., including distribution center leasing, lean operations, fulfillment and transportation.

"Wagner Logistics has served this nation’s supply chain companies for more than 77 years, so I believe in the genuine work that the team accomplishes for its customers,” said Fischer. “From negotiating warehouse leases at the best rates to managing all warehouse operations for customers, Wagner couples specialized handling and operations management with innovative technology to increase efficiency and productivity, while reducing risks, so I look forward to helping this company make an impact on the industry for decades to come.”

Prior to joining Wagner, Fischer served as the President of FW Logistics, where his responsibilities included management of Warehouse and Trucking Operations, Sales, Administration and Finance, while reporting to the Board of Directors. Fischer’s previous experience also includes serving as Senior Vice President of Operations and other leadership roles at XPO Logistics, where he was ultimately responsible for 15 million square feet of warehouse and dedicated trucking operations, with over 3,000 associates.

Media Contact

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com