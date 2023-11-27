Biden Administration unwraps package of supply chain support policies

A broad set of new policies from the Biden Administration is set to strengthen America’s supply chains, lower costs for families, and secure key sectors, the White House said today.
Details of the plan will include more than 30 new actions that are set to be announced today at the inaugural convening of a new White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience.
“These actions will help Americans get the products they need when they need them, enable reliable deliveries for businesses, strengthen our agriculture and food systems, and support good-paying, union jobs here at home,” the White House said in a statement. “Robust supply chains are fundamental to a strong economy. When supply chains [are] smooth, prices fall for goods, food, and equipment, putting more money in the pockets of American families, workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs.”
The initiatives will follow previous White House steps taken to address acute supply chain crises caused by the pandemic, including an Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains and a Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, the White House said. Additional investments to strengthen supply chains and prevent future disruptions by expanding production capacity in key sectors and building infrastructure occurred through the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The newest round of changes will include:
In reaction to the plan, the Consumer Brands Association cautioned the White House to ensure that its policies do not unintentionally compromise U.S. manufacturing jobs or negatively impact supply chain fluidity, but otherwise said it supported the effort to strengthen supply chains and domestic manufacturers. “America's consumer product companies share the Biden administration's commitment to domestic manufacturing and strengthening supply chain resilience. Programs like the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) and efforts to enhance supply chain visibility at the Department of Commerce build on collaborative exchanges between the Administration and private sector stakeholders, including food, beverage, household and personal care manufacturers that create and sustain 20 million jobs across the country,” the industry trade group’s president & CEO, David Chavern, said in a release.
