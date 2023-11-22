White Paper

Identifying How Sortation Automation Can Address Challenges for Parcel Processors

Parcel processors and retailers must determine how sortation automation can alleviate those challenges. If sortation is left unaddressed, they risk losing market share, revenue, and profitability.

November 22, 2023
While sales growth has slowed post-pandemic, pressures on fulfillment and delivery processes remain. Parcel processors and retailers must determine how sortation automation can alleviate those challenges. If sortation is left unaddressed, they risk losing market share, revenue, and profitability.

Parcel processors and retailers can depend on automation partners to deliver an optimized solution that provides both financial and operational value. The right technology can:

  • Maximize processing throughput
  • Improve profitability
  • Address labor concerns
  • Efficiently handle a challenging e-commerce package mix

Download our white paper to learn how the right sortation automation technologies and partner can address your challenges.

