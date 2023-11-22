Identifying How Sortation Automation Can Address Challenges for Parcel Processors

While sales growth has slowed post-pandemic, pressures on fulfillment and delivery processes remain. Parcel processors and retailers must determine how sortation automation can alleviate those challenges. If sortation is left unaddressed, they risk losing market share, revenue, and profitability.
Parcel processors and retailers can depend on automation partners to deliver an optimized solution that provides both financial and operational value. The right technology can:
Download our white paper to learn how the right sortation automation technologies and partner can address your challenges.
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing