20th Annual Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program Now Open:

HOUSTON (Nov. 16, 2023) - Houston-based Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, is now accepting applications for its 20th Annual Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Program. This long-standing initiative continues its tradition of recognizing an exceptional Houston-area high-school senior interested in pursuing a four-year degree related to the material handling industry. The chosen recipient will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship to support their pursuit of higher education.

“Innovation and education are the cornerstones of progress in our industry, and we're thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program,” said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “By championing the ambitions of young talent, we are investing in the future of material handling, automation and fleet solutions and helping shape the landscape of our industry.”

A Legacy of Support

Since its launch in 2005, the Cat Lift Trucks Scholarship Program has awarded a cumulative $140,000 in educational assistance to 27 outstanding students from the Greater Houston area. Past recipients have gone on to enroll in prestigious Texas universities and colleges, including Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin and Texas State Technical College, pursuing degrees in diverse fields, such as mechanical and chemical engineering, welding technology and entrepreneurship. Selection criteria include academic performance, community service involvement, leadership abilities and financial need.

Honoring Texas Tradition

As the Official Lift Truck Provider of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ (HLSR), Cat Lift Trucks will announce the winner of the 2024 scholarship during the annual HLSR event, scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 17, 2024, in Houston.

“Each year, we witness remarkable academic achievements and a deep dedication to community service among our scholarship applicants,” said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president, Sales and Aftermarket, at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Their dedication fuels our commitment to nurture the industry’s future leaders as we celebrate two decades of this program.”

How to Apply

Applications for the 2024 Cat Lift Trucks scholarship must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. CST on January 31, 2024. Applicants must be from a Houston-area school district and plan to enroll in a college, university, or technical school in Texas focusing on engineering or a business-oriented or technical trade field related to the material handling industry.

For more information on this year’s scholarship program and requirements, or to apply, visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/cat/cat-lift-trucks-scholarship.



###

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat lift trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/cat.