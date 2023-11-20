DHL Expands Operations in New Jersey

Plantation, Fla., November 20, 2023: DHL, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art facility in Moonachie, New Jersey (Bergen County). With a $19 million investment, the new DHL Express service center significantly increases capacity, providing local shippers with earlier deliveries and later pickup cutoff times in New Jersey metropolitan areas.

The expansion of DHL's operations in Moonachie comes as a response to the growing demand for B2C and B2B e-commerce shipments, both locally and across the United States. By splitting the shipping volume with the company's existing facility near the Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), DHL aims to better serve customers in the region.

Strategically located at 5 Garden Street, the new facility has 45,000 square feet of warehousing and office space. It features upgraded material handling equipment with the capacity of processing 4,550 pieces per hour, along with 57 positions for vehicles to load and unload shipments around its conveyable sort system.



"With the holiday shipping season approaching, this new facility could not have come at a better time, enabling us to optimize our operations to deliver fast, convenient services to our customers in the New Jersey metro areas,” said Reiner Wolfs, VP and General Manager for DHL Express, Northeast U.S. “We are committed to investing in New Jersey and the businesses that rely on reaching global markets, helping them achieve even greater levels of business success.”

The facility manages time-definite international shipments to and from the 220 countries and territories covered by DHL Express. With 90 workers supporting the local operation, the facility is well-equipped to handle the growing volume of shipments efficiently and effectively.

