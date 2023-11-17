CBRE Completes $9.58 Million Sale of 55,974 SF Industrial Building in Henderson, Nevada

CBRE has completed the $9.58 million sale of a three-tenant industrial building in Henderson, Nevada, to Apenzell Investments, LLC.

Tyler Ecklund of CBRE’s Investment Properties represented the seller, Unilev Capital Corp., in the transaction.

Located at 975 American Pacific Drive, the 55,974-sq.-ft., two-story property is positioned in a high-growth market and in the well-established Black Mountain Business Park. The building has seven docks, five drive-ins, a 26’ clear height and 126 surface parking spaces. It’s accessible via three egress/ingress points, one off American Pacific Drive and two off Cassia Way.

“This acquisition by Apenzell Investments is a positive indicator for investment properties in the Las Vegas Valley,” said CBRE’s Ecklund. “Despite rising interest rates, we are still seeing demand for industrial properties with strong fundamentals.”

There is a population of 291,640 with an average household income of 105,344 within five miles of the industrial site.

About 5.5 million sq. ft. of industrial construction broke ground in Q2 2023, all of which was concentrated in the North Las Vegas and Henderson submarkets, according to CBRE Research. This and the 3.5 million sq. ft. of space that was delivered to the market should alleviate the slight supply constraint on the current industrial market.