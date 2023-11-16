Roambee teams with Japanese firm to bring digital transformation to APAC region

Logistics technology firm Roambee has launched a joint venture with the Japanese company Central Soft to bring real-time supply chain visibility to the Japanese market, the partners said this week.

According to Santa Clara, California-based Roambee, the collaboration marks the beginning of a digital transformation journey for the Japanese supply chain, as enterprises in that country seek to embrace the latest technological advancements in supply chain artificial intelligence (AI) & sensor-driven visibility to enhance their business operations.

Roambee plans to combine its AI-powered supply chain intelligence with Central Soft's decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of the Japanese business landscape. Specifically, the joint venture will cater to industries such as pharmaceutical companies, life sciences, food and beverage, chemicals, the automotive industry, and the retail sector.

"Japan is an emerging market with enormous potential for digital transformation in the supply chain industry. We have been thrilled to witness the enthusiastic reception of the Roambee solution in Japan, where Global 2000 customers are already benefiting from our technology,” Roambee CEO Sanjay Sharma said in a release. “To ensure Roambee's success in Japan, it is crucial to address the specific requirements of Japanese customers. This includes localization, value-added services on top of the platform, and custom applications tailored to Japanese business practices and supply chain operations."

