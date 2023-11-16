Orange EV produces 1,000th electric terminal truck

Electric terminal truck manufacturer Orange EV has produced its 1,000th vehicle and delivered the zero emission, heavy-duty truck to the Georgia-based yard management solution provider Lazer Logistics, the companies said this week.

Lazer Logistics defines itself as North America’s largest provider of outsourced yard management, trailer spotting, and shuttling services. The company operates an expanding fleet of electric terminal trucks—also called spotters or yard trucks—across the United States and Canada. With more than 6 years of experience operating Orange EV trucks, Lazer says it saves its customers money while reducing their carbon footprint.

Kansas City-based Orange EV says it has now provided electric yard trucks to more than 230 fleets, allowing them to conduct yard operations using vehicles with more than 98% uptime.

"One thousand heavy-duty EV trucks is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and the impact we can make by electrifying the terminal truck industry," Kurt Neutgens, president and CTO of Orange EV, said in a release. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone achievement with Lazer Logistics, a company that shares our commitment to reduce environmental impacts, provide a safer and healthier environment for operators, and improve our end-customers’ bottom line."