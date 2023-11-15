Propel Software named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., November 9, 2023 — Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today announced it ranked 359 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Propel grew 361% over this period.

Propel’s chief executive officer, Ross Meyercord, attributes the company’s continued revenue growth to the increasing demand for solutions that seamlessly bridge product and commercial teams. He commented, "In the past year, we've witnessed an extraordinary surge in momentum, as we remain committed to crafting innovative solutions that empower customers to expedite and optimize product launches. Our inclusion over the past three years serves as a testament to how product companies are redefining the way they build, market, sell, and service products. Our Product Value Management (PVM) platform, delivers business-wide collaboration and process efficiency that bolsters revenue and elevates overall business value."

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

This is the third consecutive year Propel has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner.

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

