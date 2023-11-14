Critical Manufacturing to Demonstrate Advanced MES Functionality at SEMICON Europa

14.11.2023, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASMPT and the leading provider of Industry 4.0 focused Manufacturing Execution System (MES), will be demonstrating its highly acclaimed MES functionality at SEMICON Europa, 2023. Critical Manufacturing’s technology goes beyond traditional manufacturing software to drive digital transformation, integrate operations, improve quality, and optimize information technology across the entire semiconductor production value stream.

Facilitating digital transformation

Semiconductor manufacturers who visit the Critical Manufacturing SEMICON Europa booth will find a powerful ally in their digital transformation. The Critical Manufacturing MES can help them manage complexity and scaling, enforce process standardization and improve continuously across all operations. Visitors will see what a natively integrated data platform that covers front-end, back-end or R&D processes can do for them.

“Digital transformation is ushering in a new generation of productivity, quality, and business improvement for the semiconductor industry, and we’ve structured our MES to unlock that potential for operations, plant, quality, and IT/OT functions. Our seamlessly integrated modules streamline all semiconductor production operations and draw on our deep industry knowledge and automation prowess to give users the agility to meet evolving market demands profitably,” said Tom Bednarz, Managing Director at Critical Manufacturing Deutschland GmbH.

Streamlining operations

A major attraction of the booth will be 3D virtual demonstration of complete shop floor visibility, showing, for example, how an integrated operational view can help increase throughput, reduce scrap, cut costs, minimize downtime, and ensure on time delivery.

Other demonstrations will show the benefits of Critical Manufacturing’s advanced data modelling of complex processes and easy integration with other technologies such as advanced process control (APC), Fault Detection and Classification (FDC), Run-to-Run extensions, product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and advanced data analytics. Its advanced, integrated data platform contextualizes, analyses, and adds value to data from not only the shop floor but also from multiple fabs and the wider supply chain.

Quality assurance and traceability

Quality managers participating in booth demos will learn about Critical Manufacturing’s advanced data storage and contextualization. Quality can be enhanced by collecting and combining data from multiple systems and equipment and getting end-to-end traceability data from a single source. Critical Manufacturing’s MES helps automate manual workflows on processes such as material requests and replenishments by facilitating data collection and storage with negligible performance interference.

Bringing IT and OT together

Critical Manufacturing helps manage complex, multiple integration points among legacy systems and contextualizes multiple data streams and multiple scenarios. The booth will be showcasing its flexible DevOps integration – on-premises, hybrid or in the cloud – and how their MES leverages containers, HTML5, and other advanced technologies for operational advantage.

A comprehensive solution for semiconductor manufacturing

At SEMICON Europa, taking place from November 14-17 at the Messe München in Munich, Germany, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Critical Manufacturing experts at booth B1351. Experts will be readily available to engage in discussions about site requirements and showcase the remarkable advantages of their modern, configurable manufacturing execution system (MES). To schedule a live demonstration of the key capabilities of the Critical Manufacturing MES, please visit: https://www.criticalmanufacturing.com/campaign/semicon-europa-2023?utm_source=bcm&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=semiconeuropa

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASM Pacific Technology, provides the most modern, flexible, and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements; reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality; integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations. As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://www.criticalmanufacturing.com/

About ASMPT

As a global technology and market leader, ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522), develops and provides leading edge solutions and materials for the semiconductor assembly and packaging industries. Its surface mount technology solutions are deployed in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile communications, automotive, industrial, LED, and alternative energy. Continuous investments in research and development help to provide our customers with innovative and cost-efficient solutions and systems that enable them to achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1989, ASMPT is currently one of the constituent stocks on the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Hong Kong 35 Index, and the Hang Seng Global Composite Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit https://www.asmpt.com/

