Chainway Unveils its Latest Handheld RFID Reader - C5

Chainway, a leading global supplier of data capture devices in the AIDC industry, recently has released a new generation of handheld UHF RFID reader, C5. With more powerful UHF performance, a more rugged body design, and higher security and reliability, this handheld reader can help users take efficiency to a whole new level.

Adopting Android 11.0 operating system, octa-core processor, extended memory, and multiple powerful wireless connectivity options, the new Chainway C5 brings with faster and smoother user experience.

While 6-inch huge screen and 5-inch screen (with fingerprint recognition) versions are available, both versions support a large variety of data acquisition functions including high-performance barcode scanning, NFC, dual PSAM, front & rear dual camera, etc. which can satisfy the needs of various applications.

Based on powerful Impinj E710 chip and the unique self-developed RFID technology, C5 is gifted with higher sensitivity, precision, and anti-interference performance to support tag reading over a longer distance and a wider area. Thanks to the unique multi-tag anti-clash algorithm, the throughput and the high-speed tag inventory performance have been further enhanced. C5 possesses higher group reading performance and stability compared to peers in the market and is thus not restrained by the user environment.

A hot-swappable large capacity 6700mAh removable battery is part of the standard configuration of C5. A larger capacity battery option is also available to further enhance battery life and provide users with completely worry-free power to cope with demanding applications with ease.

Moreover, C5 has undergone a series of rigorous reliability tests to ensure that the quality indicators such as functions and appearance meet the high standard so that it is able to withstand damages such as falls, collisions, scratches, water splashes, dust, high/low temperature, static, etc., day in day out and cope with the use in various harsh industrial scenarios.

Chainway C5 handheld RFID Reader is widely applicable in scenarios in industries including banking, public security, warehousing, retail, logistics, etc. to help users streamline workflow and boost productivity.