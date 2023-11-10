Chicago Tag & Label Launches Innovative Multiplex™ Robotic Work Cell

(Libertyville, IL – November 10, 2023) Chicago Tag & Label, Inc. (CTL) is proud to partner with Precision Automation to bring next-level automation to order fulfillment with an innovative robotic labeling solution. The solution features an Epson Industrial robot to automatically apply CTL's Multiplex™ Enclosed Packing List, which simultaneously prints the shipping label and packing list from a single roll.

CTL's Multiplex™ solution enables companies to save time and reduce errors by printing the shipping label and packing list in one step. The Epson robotic automation takes this efficiency to the next level by automatically applying the Multiplex™ labels to shipping boxes and pallets with ease. This groundbreaking solution provides companies with a streamlined and automated order fulfillment process from start to finish.

"We are always looking for ways to make order fulfillment more efficient for our customers," said Carl Opel, Vice President and General Manager of CTL. "Partnering with Precision Automation to develop an automated robotic labeling system featuring our Multiplex™ solution is a game changer. Companies can now fulfill orders faster and with virtually no errors, reducing time-to-ship and ensuring the right products get to the right customers every time.”

The robotic labeling system uses an Epson GX-Series robot to pick, apply, and tamp down the Multiplex™ label after it is printed on a Zebra ZT620 printer. Precision Automation integrated the robot to work with various box sizes and apply the labels in the optimal position for each box.

This innovative solution provides companies with a fully automated order fulfillment process from printing through shipping. “Customers can now process the same number of packages that previously took 4 hours, in just 45 minutes,” said Dan Hedger, Vice President of Product Development for Chicago Tag & Label. CTL and Precision Automation aim to deploy this robotic labeling system for companies worldwide looking to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve accuracy.

About Chicago Tag & Label:

Chicago Tag & Label was founded on innovation, quality, and service. Our commitment to our customers continues to be our guiding principle. With over 75 years of experience in the print industry, we have access to a multitude of materials and the design expertise needed to produce labels that will help maximize your production efficiency. Our state-of-the-art facilities, located just outside Chicago, include manufacturing within a climate-controlled pressroom, as well as a product testing lab, and customer inventory warehouse space. We maintain an inventory of standard and specialty materials and over 2,000 custom dies. Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we’re proud to offer innovative custom-label solutions that are made in the USA. For more information, visit www.chicagotag.com.