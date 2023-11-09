California offers $60 million in vouchers for zero-emission drayage trucks

The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach are continuing to make progress toward their goal of using 100% zero-emission drayage trucks by 2035, announcing today that they will make $60 million in funding available to back the effort.

Each port is providing $30 million in vouchers toward the purchase of zero-emission, Class 8 drayage trucks that will operate at the San Pedro Bay ports complex.

The funding comes from cap-and-trade dollars targeted for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment. Specifically, the vouchers are backed by the Clean Truck Fund (CTF) Rate, which collects $10 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from cargo owners on loaded containers entering and exiting the port complex. That money is made available through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), a project of the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Truck purchasers can qualify for the funds if they meet certain HVIP funding requirements for eligible trucks and dealers. Money will be available to applicants starting November 14 through the HVIP site.

Voucher enhancements funded by the ports are $100,000 per truck for fleets with 10 or fewer trucks, and $75,000 for fleets with more than 10 trucks. Those funds are additional to the HVIP drayage voucher amount of $150,000 per truck up to a maximum of $250,000 per truck. This funding will support the purchase and deployment of up to 800 new zero-emission trucks.

