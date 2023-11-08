DACHSER Sweden moves in Jönköping

DACHSER Sweden is moving into a modern location in Jönköping. With 1,600 square meters of office space, a 10,000-square-meter warehouse and a 6,200 square meter cross-dock terminal with 70 gates, the new branch is DACHSER's largest in the Nordic countries.

Since its launch in 2005, DACHSER Sweden has experienced stable and continuous growth. "We are building for the future. There is great potential for DACHSER in Sweden, which we are exploiting with the new building," says Carl-Johan Westas, Branch Manager of the DACHSER branch in Jönköping and Country Manager DACHSER Sweden European Logistics.

Since 2017, the branch has been housed in rented premises on the outskirts of Jönköping. Growth in shipments and employees now makes the move, which is planned for 2024, necessary. Jönköping is centrally located between Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, and the new branch is connected to the European road as well as to the highway, which makes transports more efficient also in terms of CO2 emissions. In 2023, the Jönköping region was named the third best logistics location in Sweden.



Central location for contract logistics in the Nordics

The 10,000 square-meter warehouse, with a ceiling height of 12 meters, will serve as a central hub for DACHSER's contract logistics in the Nordic network. The new premises offer an expansion from 5,800 to 11,000 pallet spaces for the existing warehouse operations. "We have outgrown our old premises. Now we are doubling the pallet spaces and connecting our warehouse to the cross-dock terminal to further optimize our processes," says Fredrik Rånge, Contract Logistics Manager at the Jönköping branch.

When planning the new site, the focus was also on climate protection and an optimal working environment for employees. For example, a concept for sustainable operation maximizes CO2 savings, the energy needed to run the building is generated by a photovoltaic system on the roof, and transport by electric trucks was already taken into account during the construction work. Contemporary premises with large, well-lit areas in both the cross-dock terminal and the warehouse and an office area with ergonomic workstations and natural light also make the new branch attractive for employees.