Redwood Logistics Drives $2M In Savings for Camping World

Camping World, the nation's largest retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs), accessories, and related services, has achieved substantial cost savings of over $2 million through its partnership with Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics providers (4PLs) in North America.

Camping World operates 185 SuperCenters nationwide, alongside a comprehensive e-commerce platform offering a vast array of products, all distributed from multiple regional distribution centers. However, the company was confronted with operational challenges stemming from fragmented shipping software systems and mode-specific data storage, which significantly hindered operational visibility, cost measurement and performance improvement.

“We were challenged to manage the realities of today’s volatile business environment and omnichannel service requirements using our legacy systems,” said Charles Lightfoot, Sr Director - Supply Chain and Logistics, Camping World. “We partnered with Redwood to completely merge our systems and processes into a state-of-the-art technology footprint — then we trusted them to manage it as a 4PL provider. By partnering with Redwood to digitally transform our logistics, we’ve saved millions of dollars, while allowing our team to focus on what they do best: serving customers.”

The collaboration between Redwood and Camping world resulted in the creation of a customized supply chain management and orchestration system, known as a modern 4PL architecture.

Redwood designed an open technology system that seamlessly incorporated a transportation management system (TMS), e-commerce systems, freight audit and settlement tools, and various other capabilities, all orchestrated, implemented and managed by Redwood. The unique offering operates entirely through RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary iPaaS platform.

“The application of these digital solutions allows Camping World to optimize its logistics network, improving both service and cost efficiency,” added Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood. “Today, Redwood expertly manages a fully orchestrated logistics network across all Camping World distribution centers and store locations, coordinating shipments across all modes, from parcel and less-than-truckload to full truckload and intermodal.”

Want more information on 4PL services provided by Redwood: Check out the 2023 Gartner Market Guide on 4PLs featuring Redwood as a Representative Vendor here: https://bit.ly/3st3VwD

Read the full results of Redwood’s collaboration with Camping World here: https://bit.ly/3u2socp