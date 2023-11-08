FactoryEye’s “Better Call Tom” Videos for Mid-Size Manufacturers Now Live on YouTube

Irvine, California – Nov. 8, 2023 – FactoryEye, a division of Magic Software, has just released a new YouTube mini series entitled: “Better Call Tom.” In these videos, Tom Connell, Vice President of Business Development at FactoryEye, openly shares his decades of experience in driving organizational change and launching major business initiatives. These six short videos take two to four minutes each to highlight a common production floor problem for mid-sized manufacturing facilities and visualize how FactoryEye provides realistic, workable solutions based upon actionable data.

Just like Saul Goodman’s “Speedy Justice For You” commercials, FactoryEye’s “Better Call Tom” videos serve as a quick lesson in how affordable change is available to everyone through sprints and accurate data collection. Viewers will learn first-hand how FactoryEye’s solution can increase efficiency, improve forecasting, and integrate innovative applications on their factory floor.

FactoryEye can help turn your data into actionable intelligence with:

Real-time production monitoring

Performance analytics for continuous improvement

Data-driven manufacturing

Quick ROI to fund the next transformation steps

Standard digital operating procedures

Sustainability standards for customer wants and compliance reports

If you feel like your factory floor isn’t operating at the standards you deserve, watch “Better Call Tom” to see how you can get started in transforming your data reports with small, affordable steps that have a big impact.

DETAILS:

WHO: FactoryEye

WHAT: Better Call Tom video series



WHERE: YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@magicsoftware

About FactoryEye

Based in Irvine, California, FactoryEye North America is a division of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of business integration and decision support solutions. FactoryEye powered by Magic Software’s IoT platform is the solution that medium-size manufacturers turn to on their path to Industry 4.0. FactoryEye’s unique solution is intuitive, designed for rapid implementation that doesn’t require changing existing systems and infrastructure. FactoryEye gives global manufacturers unparalleled visibility into their operations, which enables them to make continuous improvements in the production process. FactoryEye captures production data and transforms it into actionable intelligence, which empowers workers, managers and manufacturing executives to make informed decisions in real time. For more information, visit https://www.magicsoftware.com/factoryeye/.