Green Logistics: Cabka Launches CabCube 4840, a Circular Economy-Driven Bulk Container

Built upon an advanced injection molding process, this innovative load carrier sets itself apart from existing solutions on the market, providing a robust and long-lasting solution.

Sustainability and the circular economy are increasingly crucial in all industries, driven by environmental protection, resource scarcity, and rising raw material prices. To address these challenges, smart solutions that combine innovation with sustainability are needed. Cabka recognizes this need and develops its products to benefit both users and the environment.

The CabCube 4840 is a returnable sleeve pack designed for transporting bagged or packaged products, catering to various industries such as retail, automotive parts, and more. Notably, its folding capability enables it to be reduced to a fraction of its original volume, occupying 79% less storage space during return transport. This not only reduces energy, transport, and storage costs but also improves the environmental impact. Achieving this involves Cabka's continuous efforts in clever product design, incorporating lightweight, resource-saving, and volume-reduced components. Furthermore, the CabCube 4840 is 100 percent recyclable, aligning with the requirements of the circular economy.

There are several features that distinguish the CabCube 4840 as an industry-leading solution:

• High Product Protection: Manufactured through an injection molding process using recyclable plastic, the CabCube 4840 surpasses twin-sheet containers in durability and robustness. Consequently, it offers superior product protection that results in a significant reduction of product damage and waste. This innovative solution provides a protective alternative to shipping palletized goods.

• Efficient Transport and Cost Savings: The CabCube 4840 is highly efficient during transport, saving space and freight costs. When unfolded, a standard truck can accommodate up to 60 CabCube 4840 units, while folding them allows for a staggering capacity of up to 300 units. Moreover, when the containers are empty, they can be conveniently folded and stored as a closed packaging unit between the pallet and the lid, reducing the required space by 79%.

• Enhanced Handling: Cabka has designed the container with several features to improve handling. The two-piece C-folding sleeves facilitate ergonomic loading, and the user can easily access the container's contents. The four grips and a special hook-sleeve system enable effortless lifting and handling of the lid. Additionally, the bottom support features eight feet for enhanced stability.

• Spacious and Customizable: With dimensions of 48 x 40 x 48 inches and an internal volume of 40 cubic feet, the CabCube 4840 offers ample space for transporting goods. It can carry up to 2000 lbs during transport and up to 3400 lbs when stacked, despite weighing only a light 116 lbs itself. Customizable sleeve dimensions are available as an option to cater to specific needs.

• Sustainable by design: The CabCube 4840 is an extremely reusable foldable bulk container that aligns perfectly with the principles of circular economy and green logistics. By eliminating the need for extra single-use packaging, it significantly reduces waste compared to cartonized shipments.

Optional Track and Trace Service:

Cabka also provides the CabCube 4840 with its Track and Trace service as an optional feature. With this service, the load carrier is equipped with an RFID transponder or IoT tracker, enabling customers to monitor and control each stage of their supply chain. By accessing comprehensive data on load carrier movements, customers gain transparency and can optimize processes based on condition and movement data.