Gebrüder Weiss Announces Strategic Partnership with PartsCloud

Wood Dale, IL—(November 7, 2023) Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company with a 500-year history, announced a new strategic partnership with PartsCloud, a LaaS (Logistics-as-a-Service) start-up that digitizes spare parts logistics for engineering and plant construction. PartsCloud is based in Stuttgart, Germany, and the grand opening of its new Chicago warehouse represents its first entry point into the U.S. market.

“Spare parts logistics in engineering and plant construction is very complex, and Gebrüder Weiss can provide support based on our many years of logistics know-how,” says Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss. Moreover, we believe in the business model of PartsCloud, and there is still immense potential for standardization and digitization in industrial spare parts logistics.”

PartsCloud co-founders Benjamin Reichenecker and Fabian Gemmecke founded the company in 2021 with the mission to create a global logistics network that people can use through a simple interface. Engineering and plant construction is one of their native Germany’s leading export and innovation sectors, but lack of digitization has created procurement challenges. Machine downtime in production plants costs these businesses an average of 13.5 million euros per month. The cooperation with Gebrüder Weiss enables PartsCloud to smoothly transfer its established standard operating model and its fulfillment processes in Germany to the U.S.

“Our LaaS platform puts our customers in full control and offers standardized interfaces for efficient logistics,” says Reichenecker, CEO of PartsCloud. “We are proud to work with a logistics provider as experienced and reputable as Gebrüder Weiss as we partner to bring this interface to customers in North, Central, and South America.”

In addition to its US expansion, PartsCloud plans to open markets in Asia, Mexico, the UK and the Middle East.

About PartsCloud

PartsCloud was founded by the engineers Benjamin Reichenecker and Fabian Gemmecke, based on the vision to digitize and facilitate spare parts logistics for engineering and plant construction. The company offers a LaaS platform enabling businesses to manage their fulfillment and their warehouse logistics by digital means.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

Contacts

North American Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

Public Relations for Gebrüder Weiss

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

PartsCloud Contact

Tobias Ambrosch, tobias.ambrosch@partscloud.de