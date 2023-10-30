Developers mark delivery of 1.2M SF Southern Industrial Center in Phoenix MSA

JLL announced today that Parklane Development Group and Miramar Industrial Partners have completed Southern Industrial Center, an award-winning, 1.2 million-square-foot, speculative Class A industrial project located at the southeast corner of Southern Avenue and Apache Road in Buckeye, Arizona.

Marc Hertzberg, John Lydon and Kelly Royle from the Phoenix Office of JLL are the project’s exclusive leasing brokers. Graycor Construction Company served as the project’s design-build partner and Ware Malcomb is the project architect. Development partners include DWS and Westpine Partners (along with original co-developer, Contour). Bank OZK is the construction lender for the project.

“Southern Industrial Center is a reflection of our highly collaborative development, construction and leasing teams,” said Parklane Development Group Chief Executive Officer Ted Fentin. “This project aligns well with market and industry trends. It also sits within a strong labor market, with well-positioned access to regional and interstate highways. It will make the right tenant a very successful home.”

Totalling 1.2 million square feet in a single warehouse and logistics facility, Southern Industrial Center features 40-foot clear height, 202 sectional overhead dock doors, four drive-through dock doors, reinforced speed bays and parking for 914 autos and 250 trailers.

“Southern Industrial Center was designed uniquely for e-commerce, warehouse and logistics tenants seeking space in one of the fastest growing cities – and industrial markets – in the U.S.,” said Royle. “Now completed, it gives interested tenants a tremendous speed-to-occupancy advantage in a metro market that year-to-date has recorded 13 million square feet of leasing activity.”

Winner of the WESTMARC 2023 Best of the West award, Southern Industrial Center is located near the geographic center of Buckeye, which is consistently ranked by the U.S. Census Bureau as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. The project offers direct accessibility to Arizona State Route 85 and Interstate 10, placing it within a day’s drive to Southern California’s ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

To reduce the overall carbon footprint, Graycor fabricated the project’s precast panels on site from locally sourced concrete suppliers, incorporated highly reflective TPO roof systems and installed desert landscaping with intelligent irrigation controls. Clerestory windows maximize interior natural light and reduce energy consumption, and shade canopies help to reduce heat gain in the interior environment.

