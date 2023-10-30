TGW Logistics picks Kion exec as new CEO

TGW Logistics has named a veteran material handling industry executive from Kion as its new CEO, saying Henry Puhl will take the reins in February 2024.

Puhl will succeed Harald Schröpf, who has led TGW Logistics as CEO for the past six years and is now departing by his own request after being instrumental in the company's growth and success, TGW said.

TGW chose their new leader “an intense process,” tapping Puhl because of his track record and leadership experience in the automation industry, most recently as CTO of the Kion Group.

The company also cited the 52-year-old’s customer perspective, broad technical know-how, and transformation experience, following earlier work stints at the CLAAS Group and John Deere.

“Intralogistics is looking forward to a very positive growth market,” Puhl said in a release. “TGW Logistics has state-of-the-art technology and unique know-how, already has a very good business base in Europe and a lot of potential to position itself more strongly in the USA as well. We will use the transformation that has already begun in the company to elevate TGW Logistics to the top league of international players and make optimal use of market potentials."