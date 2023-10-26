Kinaxis Welcomes ProvisionAI to Global Partner Network

OTTAWA, Ontario – October 26, 2023 – ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented, optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, has joined the Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS) solution extension partner program. Through this partnership, joint customers can now extend the visibility and agility gained from the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, and its patented concurrent technique, into their transportation scheduling needs; in effect, eliminating latency and siloes.

“The combination of RapidResponse and LevelLoad from ProvisionAI means customers can combine data from their whole network with their transportation data in real time,” said Tom Moore, CEO and founder at ProvisionAI. “By understanding real-time constraints from other parts of the supply chain, customers can create the most up-to-date replenishment transportation schedule that also takes into account lane carrier costs, warehouse capacities and inventory availability. It’s a game changer in supply chain management.”

Kinaxis and ProvisionAI already share several high-profile global customers including Unilever, Diageo, Baxter and Kimberly-Clark.

“Our solution extension partners are vital in the Kinaxis ecosystem, bringing unique and specialized capabilities to our customers” said Conrad Mandala, senior vice president of the global partner organization at Kinaxis. “We are thrilled to welcome ProvisionAI to our global partner program and very excited to about what we’ll accomplish together.”

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is the global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ProvisionAI

ProvisionAI provides global manufacturers with a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and overall lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and ratcheting down costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit www.provisionai.com.

