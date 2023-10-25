Logistics benefits of AI are hampered by “overly complex” platforms

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions are key to helping air cargo stakeholders achieve better process control, increased efficiencies, and user experience, but those results will only materialize once the technology gets more user-friendly interfaces, according to logistics tech firm Awery Aviation Software.

“The rise of AI signals an exciting time for the industry, and we are seeing more and more practical applications of the tool, including increasing efficiency by automating laborious manual processes and providing more secure payments with blockchain,” Awery CEO Vitaly Smilianets said in a release.

However, the full benefits of AI for the air cargo sector have not been fully realized, due to “overly complex” platforms and a lack of training, Smilianets said in a session at the Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2023, held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Awery has long called for the need to accelerate digitalization, and historically accessibility has been a key barrier to widespread adoption; the way forward is to focus on easy-to-use interfaces and apps,” Smilianets said. “Tech providers should focus on developing tools that are nimble and adaptable to meet the needs of the dynamic air cargo industry.”

In Awery’s view, one solution is to leverage common smartphones by developing apps that help users complete tasks such as cargo booking or track and trace, whether they are in the office, at the warehouse, or on the ramp.

The company is currently developing several aviation software apps that support its enterprise resource planning (ERP) product, a web-based platform that automates aviation business processes, including managing sales, operations, finance, and HR.