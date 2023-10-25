enVista and John Galt Solutions Partner to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation

INDIANAPOLIS and AUSTIN (October 25, 2023) – enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider, today announces its partnership with John Galt Solutions, a global leader in supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster. As partners, enVista and John Galt Solutions accelerate end-to-end supply chain planning digital transformations by aligning innovative technology, consulting and implementation services across a wide range of industries.

Today’s hyper-dynamic business environment requires greater speed, agility and responsiveness to stay ahead of potential threats and to seize new opportunities. By bringing together enVista’s strengths and more than two decades of experience implementing solutions for leading organizations and John Galt Solutions’ rich history of industry-leading innovation in the Atlas Planning Platform, supply chain leaders have a powerful combination to help solve their most complex supply chain planning needs.

enVista’s Vice President of Supply Chain Planning, Paul Baris, said, “A robust supply chain planning process powered by a market-leading platform such as John Galt Solutions’ is the cornerstone of a successful enterprise. We recognize the strength of John Galt Solutions in the supply chain planning market and are excited to bring together our capabilities to provide supply chain leaders with the advanced planning tools they need to drive a profitable operation. I look forward to the work that we will do together.”

Jason Brewer, Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances at John Galt Solutions, said, “Today’s announcement further supports our mission to work with like-minded organizations who share both our vision and commitment to excellence. Together, enVista and John Galt Solutions accelerate value for our customers by providing a wider range of options to solve the highly complex challenges they face today while preparing for what the future may hold.”

enVista’s global supply chain consulting services offer deep enterprise expertise, end-to-end supply chain consulting and enabling technologies for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations primarily in the retail, distribution, manufacturing, consumer goods, third party logistics (3PL), food and beverage and more. enVista’s supply chain strategy services and solutions include supply chain network design; omnichannel strategy; inventory management and optimization; direct-to-consumer strategy; sales and operations planning; product development and sourcing strategies; 3PL evaluation and selection; and transformation management.

enVista has been recognized in the Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting published by Gartner, Inc., a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. This is enVista’s fifth consecutive year being named in this report.

John Galt Solutions’ Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable leading companies to make smarter, faster and more confident supply chain decisions. A highly intuitive and flexible SaaS platform, Atlas drives the intelligent, agile digital supply chain to accelerate an organization’s transformation journey across demand planning, inventory and supply planning, collaborative S&OP, production planning and beyond. Companies around the world and across industries turn to John Galt Solutions’ Atlas Planning Platform to quickly unlock unprecedented value and transform data across the extended enterprise network into visibility, knowledge, and operational strategies.

###

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation.® www.envistacorp.com.

About John Galt Solutions:

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions’ Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit www.johngalt.com.

Media contacts:

Caterina Bassano for John Galt Solutions, 312-701-9026 ext. 227, bassano@johngalt.com

Kinsey Loebig for enVista, 317-208-9100 ext. 623, kloebig@envistacorp.com