Troy Container Line Expands Sales Team with Key Internal Promotion

RED BANK, NJ (10/23/2023) – Troy Container Line, one of the world’s largest American-owned Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs), is transitioning emerging leader Liam Powers from operations to an account executive role to support current and projected growth in both imports and exports, the company announced.

Powers joined Troy Container Line’s FCL Export team in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree from Kean University and a master’s degree from Monmouth University. In his previous position with the company, he assisted clients with FCL rates, bookings, and drayage services. He most notably took on the task of managing export FAK consolidation during a highly volatile freight market to ensure both LCL and FCL export teams work with the most competitive carriers.

As an account executive, Powers will oversee accounts across the U.S. while continuing to build on his already-strong relationships with clients and agents overseas. He will be highly visible as a main point of contact for current and new clients alike.

“It’s my job to ensure we stay out in front of our clients’ needs and offer the best service possible,” Powers said. “And with the operational knowledge I’ve gained, I’m able to directly advise clients on many of their questions, which will help to streamline communications.”

With the reopening of global travel, Powers is committed to—and already hitting the ground running with—meeting clients face to face in tune with Troylines’ broader initiative to lead the industry’s return to connecting in person. Troy Container Line’s executive leaders and associates are also back to traveling, resulting in immediate growth opportunities. In July 2023, Troylines announced new Less-Than-Container Load (LCL) shipping routes from Atlanta to Dubai; Poland to the U.S.; Turkey to the U.S.; and the U.S. to Sri Lanka.

“Our stability and performance have enabled us to invest significant resources into our business, operations, IT infrastructure, and even our global headquarters that we’ve renovated to accommodate over 30-percent growth in staff,” said Michael Troy II, Chief Development Officer at Troy Container Line. “Now, we’re focused on being closer to our clients while simultaneously driving growth. Those two goals in tandem required us to identify a dynamic and dedicated person to lead the efforts. We’re excited to see Liam continue to grow and thrive in this new role.”

As a privately held company for nearly 40 years, Troy Container Line has a long track record of trusted service. With a personnel cornerstone now in place and sales growing by the day, the company anticipates further expansion of its sales team and will announce any new hires or promotions in future releases.

To learn more about Troy Container Line and its global import and export services, visit www.troylines.com.