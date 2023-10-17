Innovative Solar Powered Car Safely Shipped to Australia by Gebrüder Weiss

Adelaide / Lauterach, October 16, 2023. At the end of September, the innovative solar-powered car of the aCentauri Solar Racing Team arrived in Adelaide, Australia. In its capacity as an official partner, the international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has transported the high-tech automobile to Australia, together with all relevant equipment, seamlessly coordinating a mix of land transport, air and sea freight. At the end of October, students of ETH Zurich will use it to compete in the World Solar Challenge. In this unique race, 31 teams have to cover the distance of 3,000 km from Darwin across the Australian Outback to Adelaide, exclusively using solar power.

When the shipment arrived at the airport in Adelaide, the logistics experts of Gebrüder Weiss in Australia were called for. After all, the solar-powered car is no “standard” product, but was designed, built and tested by the students at ETH Zurich themselves. Special provisions apply to the import of used goods to Australia: “In order to protect Australia’s unique flora and fauna from diseases and pests, the import of used goods is subject to strict quarantine and customs regulations,” explains Martin Fernandes, Country Manager Australia at Gebrüder Weiss. “Already in advance, we have prepared elaborate documents and certificates for the import of the solar-powered car and all associated equipment. In this way, we can make sure that the team will be able to start the race on time.”

Team Manager Alexandr Ebnöther is already waiting in the wings with his aCentauri Solar Racing Team and is relieved to have Gebrüder Weiss, a specialist who knows the way around the place, at his side: “We are fortunate to have won over an internationally operating logistics partner. The Gebrüder Weiss experts know the local regulations and handle all formalities for us, so that we can fully focus on preparing for the race.” The aCentauri Solar Racing Team is going to test its Solar Challenger on some sections of the track to be perfectly prepared for the start of the race on October 22 in Darwin.

Gebrüder Weiss considers ambitious research and innovation as the basis for new mobility concepts and, accordingly for a state-of-the-art infrastructure in logistics. This is why Gebrüder Weiss cooperates with young scientists to jointly shape the mobility of the future, with the logistics experts contributing their extensive knowledge and many years of experience, whether for starting the World Solar Challenge on time or for a Mars or space mission.

Gebrüder Weiss regularly reports on the preparations and the progress of the cooperation on a dedicated landing page and various social media channels.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The organization has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is also considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

