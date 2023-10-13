The Logistics Matters podcast: Tracey Bellamy of Telgian on fire prevention for logistics facilities | Season 4 Episode 39

About this week's guest

Tracey Bellamy joined Telgian, known then as TVA Fire and Life Safety, in March 1996 and in 1999 was elected to the board of directors. He currently serves as Telgian’s chief engineering officer.

With over 30 years of experience in the fire protection industry, Bellamy is active within the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and represents Telgian on a number of NFPA technical committees including NFPA 11, 13, 15, 16, 25, 30, 30B, 101, and 5000. He is also a certified instructor with NFPA and teaches nationally and internationally on a variety of fire protection topics.

Bellamy is also a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) and currently sits on the board of governors of the Greater Atlanta chapter.

A registered professional fire protection and civil engineer, Bellamy is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in civil engineering. In addition, he holds an advanced graduate certificate in fire protection engineering from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.