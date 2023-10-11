CAI names Katie McCabe to succeed Tim Page as CEO of container giant

Container leasing company CAI International Inc. has named its current president, Katie McCabe, to add the role of chief executive officer starting in January, succeeding current CEO Tim Page.

McCabe was formerly president and CEO of Beacon Intermodal Leasing LLC, which merged with CAI earlier in 2023, a combination which the partners said created the world’s third largest container leasing company. Page’s term as CEO included the Beacon deal, as well as CAI’s acquisition for $1.1 billion in 2021 by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (MHC), which also owned Beacon.

San Francisco-based CAI has offices in 11 countries and controls a container fleet of over 3.4 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs), representing nearly $6 billion in assets. CAI serves hundreds of global shipping lines, container operators, and logistics providers.

According to various analysts, the only container leasing companies with comparable TEUs of shipping container assets are Triton International, Textainer Group, and Florens. Triton was acquired in August for $13.3 billion by Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.













