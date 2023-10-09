Olis Robotics Appoints Michael Folster as Vice President of Sales

Olis Robotics has appointed Michael Folster as Vice President of Sales. Michael brings more than a decade’s experience pioneering sales of advanced industrial automation and robotics to Michigan’s manufacturing sector. Prior to that, he spent more than 25 years in Tier 1 Automotive with leadership roles in sales, product development and operations.

"I'm excited and really motivated to help manufacturers and systems integrators eliminate the waste and frustration associated with robotic downtime. This task is especially critical in the first year of an automation launch,” said Folster.

A graduate of both the University of Michigan - Dearborn (BS in Economics) and Walsh College (MS in Management) Michael is an advocate for Michigan and lives in Grand Rapids.

“We expect automation adoption to move faster and generate less waste by leveraging Olis Connect, which provides remote monitoring, diagnostics and control of robotic systems and empowers integrators to get the facts and fix robot errors safely and securely without even having to leave their desks," said Folster.

Once Olis’ plug & play hardware is installed and secure remote access has been configured, users can monitor and manage their automation remotely from anywhere via any browser-capable device. If a problem occurs with the robot, Olis Connect sends out an alert via a secure connection to the user’s device all without connecting to the cloud – sidestepping all cloud-related cybersecurity concerns in the process. Users can then use the system to remotely perform error recovery actions such as releasing its grip on a part or moving the robot from its error position.

In Aug 2023, Seattle-based Olis Robotics raised USD4.1 million funding to meet surging demand for its remote robot management technology, which currently addresses approximately 20% of the operational stock of more than 3.5 million industrial robots deployed worldwide.

Leveraging its new funding, Olis is adding support for additional robot brands representing more than half of all industrial robots while also developing new software products. In addition, the funding will help Olis Robotics expand its partnerships with robot system integrators across North America –a key part of Michael’s new role.

"Mike brings a great combination of customer relationships, market savvy, and deep manufacturing experience. He fits so well into our team and it's really exciting to see where we can take this vision of a better world using Olis to remote control robots and keep production lines running," said Fredrik Ryden, CEO, Olis Robotics.