AFS Logistics recognized as one of the top third-party logistics providers in the US

SHREVEPORT, La. (Oct. 9, 2023) – AFS Logistics announces its selection as one of America’s 50 Leading 3PLs by Global Trade Magazine. The list, which recognizes AFS in the less-than-truckload (LTL) category, identifies third-party logistics firms that provide cutting-edge logistics solutions and transform client operations to meet changing business needs and market demands.

“Whereas a brokerage approach simply pairs buyers and sellers, our unique model considers each customer’s shipping data and aligns their unique needs to pricing and service levels optimized for their particular budget and requirements,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS. “This recognition, and the more than $1.2 billion in LTL spend we manage, are testaments to the results our team produces.”

AFS was recognized by the award program for its customer service and best-in-class technology. AFS clients have their own account manager and regional representative who develop strong relationships to meet customer service needs quickly, efficiently and effectively. The company combines a data-driven approach with more than 40 years of industry experience to optimize essential elements of logistics networks, manage disruptions and find the best possible rates for customers. As a result of this model, customers average a 12-year tenure with the company and save more than $180 million annually.

Judges also recognized the AFSmart technology suite, which consists of several cloud-native tools designed to help logistics professionals automate their operations and more effectively manage their networks across modes of transportation. The platform provides responsive controls, clear visuals and intuitive navigation and search functions for instant access to relevant data, presented through a unified, cohesive user experience.

AFS was also recently named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics Magazine for the second year in a row. As part of this awards program, the publication evaluates 3PLs based on their specialty services and solutions and the ability to help logistics networks solve their unique challenges.

About the list

The annual America’s Leading 3PLs list by Global Trade Magazine recognizes 50 third-party logistics providers who help companies solve shipping challenges with strong customer service and innovative technology solutions. The list was established in 2013 to recognize the crucial role 3PLs play in global supply chains.



About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.