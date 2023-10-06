The Logistics Matters podcast: Jeannie Carpenter of Jabil on creating sustainable supply chains | Season 4 Episode 38

About this week's guest

Jeannie Carpenter is senior director, global logistics for Jabil. She leads Jabil’s Americas logistics and regional trade compliance team, which is responsible for carrier relationship management, service levels, and compliance. Carpenter is also responsible for logistics technology strategy, deployment, and global process ownership. Carpenter’s team optimizes logistics routes and analyzes market trends in pricing and capacity across all modes of transport. Carpenter joined Jabil in 2013 and held various roles in Jabil’s information technology organization, including leading projects in transformation and implementation of new technologies, before joining the supply chain team in her current role four years ago.

Prior to joining Jabil, Carpenter spent more than 10 years in the 3PL industry in operations, corporate training, and sales. She has a bachelor’s degree in business, with a focus in transportation and logistics, from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she minored in broadcasting and deejayed on a local radio station.