Arvato and Murata Electronics open distribution center in the Netherlands

Arvato, an international logistics service provider, has secured Murata Electronics as a new customer in the Netherlands. As a leading Japanese manufacturer of electronic components, modules, and solutions, Murata has chosen Arvato to operate its central distribution center for the EMEA region at the Gennep site. Spanning over 9,000 square meters, this state-of-the-art facility showcases Arvato's commitment to customer-centric logistics solutions, powered by advanced automation expertise.

"We are excited to join forces with Arvato in this strategic partnership, setting new industry standards in logistics excellence," said Bert Heerink, Director Supply Chain management at Murata Electronics Europe. "With Arvato's automation expertise and our shared commitment to sustainability, we are confident that this endeavor will deliver unparalleled value to our customers while minimizing our environmental impact."

A highly automated shuttle system lies at the core of this logistics solution, catering to Murata's requirements for high-density storage with enhanced flexibility. Comprising 42,000 bins, the system enhances efficiency and speed in order picking and packaging processes, leading to quicker and more accurate fulfillment of customer orders. Additionally, fully automated image processing and barcode reading technology, employed throughout the goods receipt to loading shipments onto trucks, ensure real-time monitoring and virtually error-free flow of goods for all processes outside the shuttle system.

Martijn Nielen, Managing Director at Arvato Netherlands, stated, "We are proud to enter the industry vertical as Murata's preferred logistics partner, leveraging our state-of-the-art automated shuttle technology with its unique video scanning and our customer-centric approach to fuel this highly successful collaboration. Our automated solutions not only efficiently address Murata's current requirements, but also provide a scalable platform for accommodating their anticipated growth in the future.”

The strategic location of the Gennep site in the Netherlands offers Murata ideal access to the European highway network, providing swift access to major airports such as Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Liège, and Maastricht, as well as key ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg, and Bremen. Additionally, with multiple parcel service providers having their main transshipment points in the region, incoming goods can be efficiently integrated into the inventory, facilitating prompt distribution, and enabling shipments to reach most of Murata's European customers within one to two days.

Furthermore, Arvato and Murata share a strong commitment to sustainability, and the location in Gennep offers remarkable advantages in this regard. Marcel Orth, Arvato's Operations Excellence Manager, explains, "Our logistics campus in Gennep, covering 220,000 square meters of warehouse space, boasts an impressively low carbon footprint. The facility utilizes electric heating and cooling, and the entire premises are equipped with 27,000 solar panels, making it one of the largest roof-mounted photovoltaic systems in the Netherlands." With an annual output exceeding 10,000 megawatt hours (MWh), the site generates surplus energy, reducing Arvato's carbon footprint by 4,100 tons annually - equivalent to offsetting more than 416,600 trees yearly. The site's successful BREEAM certification, the world's leading sustainability assessment for real estate, validates its eco-conscious practices.

This collaboration between Arvato and Murata marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable, efficient, and customer-centric logistics solutions.