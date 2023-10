Supply chain pros know they have to constantly update their skills to keep up with technology advances and market changes. Freight brokers now have a new opportunity to expand their knowledge, thanks to three new online courses launched by the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), a professional organization for brokers and third-party logistics service providers (3PLs).

The new courses include:

Drayage 101: Introduction to Drayage. This introductory-level course helps participants develop expertise in handling drayage logistics, effective stakeholder communication, and efficient cargo transportation for ports and rail yards to final destinations.

Insurance 101: Protecting Your Cargo, Business, and Bottom Line. Designed for both seasoned brokers and those new to the industry, this introductory course covers what a broker needs to know about insurance, including the Carmack Amendment, broker and carrier liability, general liability insurance, property and casualty insurance, certificates, and policy structures.

Technology 101: Intro to Brokerage Technology. This comprehensive course equips freight brokers with foundational knowledge and practical skills to thrive in the digital landscape of freight management. This course guides brokers through selecting the right systems, understanding technology essentials, and creating a strong technological platform.

For information on course dates and prices, visit TIA's website.