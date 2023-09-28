ProvisionAI Presents at CSCMP How Kimberly-Clark Continues Saving on Transportation & Distribution

Franklin, TN – September 28, 2023 – ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, is presenting at CSCMP how Kimberly-Clark saves transportation and distribution dollars by leveling freight loads. ProvisionAI’s LevelLoad solution combines holistic network optimization, smart early tendering, and load-size maximization to create optimal schedules and loads that result in lower costs and better fulfillment rates.

“One year after being nominated for Supply Chain Innovation of the Year and even in the current freight environment, Kimberly-Clark is still experiencing transportation and distribution center savings through freight leveling,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAI. “Kimberly-Clark’s embrace of LevelLoad’s innovative approach to smoothing deployment with deployment planning, transportation scheduling, and autonomous execution yield improved costs and fulfillment rates. It’s good for Kimberly-Clark, it’s good for the carriers, and it's good for the customer.”

ProvisionAI will present “Saving Transportation Costs and Resources Now and Preparing for a Tougher Freight Market” from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on October 2, 2023, in Suwanee 3 at CSCMP. This interactive session will give attendees a brief overview of the process and technology to reduce freight variability.

Kimberly-Clark’s implementation of Provision AI’s - Freight Leveling has been nominated by CSCMP for the “Supply Chain Solution of the Year” and won Kinaxis’ "Customer Innovation of the Year" for 2023. ProvisionAI is also earning Kimberly-Clark a preferred status with carriers.

Fueled by relatively low cost and minimally invasive AI, the LevelLoad solution is being applied to SAP, Blue Yonder, and Kinaxis and is easily adaptable to other platforms.

Kimberly-Clark is saving millions in freight and smoothing shipment profiles by the day or the week, enabling the company to prepare for a potentially tougher freight market. This comprehensive network solution can simultaneously level the workload at the DCs, as well. Reduced freight variability enables Kimberly-Clark’s transportation partners to predict better and plan more backhauls, translating into higher carrier asset yield and fewer empty miles, which helps sustainability.

ProvisionAI is also presenting at the 3Vs Business Innovation Award at CSCMP for making the top three finalists in the award contest. The award celebrates creativity and excellence in the world of entrepreneurship. ProvisionAI will present at the Innovation Theatre in Booth 639 on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

You can book a time here if you’d like to meet with Tom and ProvisionAI while at the conference.



About ProvisionAI

ProvisionAI provides global manufacturers with a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and overall lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and ratcheting down costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit http://www.provisionai.com/.