Kuehne+Nagel and Capgemini create supply chain orchestration service

Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel and consulting firm Capgemini today said they will collaborate to create a supply chain orchestration service that enables businesses to remain agile in today’s disruptive global ecosystem by creating resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chain operations.

The service is especially targeted towards large corporations from the consumer, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The partners say their agreement is the first of its kind in the market and combines Kuehne+Nagel’s logistics management and execution expertise with Capgemini’s Intelligent Supply Chain Operations (ISCO) capabilities.

More specifically, users will be able to benefit from seamless information flow and data exchange, transforming their supply chains by building greater resilience and managing risks, shortening order cycle times, improving logistics, and optimizing inventory, the companies said. Orchestrated supply chains, with integrated planning and execution, also help to decrease total logistics costs, reduce carbon emissions, and improve resilience to disruptions.

"Supply chain disruptions continue to pose new risks for businesses, so they are increasingly looking for tech-backed, comprehensive solutions that will enable them to navigate these disruptions and stay ahead of the curve,” Oliver Pfeil, CEO of Capgemini’s Business Services and Member of Group Executive Committee at Capgemini, said in a release. “At Capgemini, we are committed to partnering with clients in reimagining their supply chain management. This new joint solution with Kuehne+Nagel will help us to drive increased business value and build future-ready supply chain networks for our clients."