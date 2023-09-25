Trimble says real-time route optimization tool beats static batch planning

Logistics technology vendor Trimble says its new route optimization software can simplify multi-stop routing for final and middle mile-focused fleets by using cloud-based, real-time planning instead of static, batch routing.

Westminster, Colorado-based Trimble’s Appian Daily Planner improves asset utilization, on-time deliveries, and customer service, the company said.

With this cloud-based solution, fleet owners can improve their efficiency with real-time tracking for quick route adjustments and improve customer satisfaction by optimizing multiple delivery controls for faster, more reliable deliveries. In addition to Appian Daily Planner, the Appian suite includes the following tools: Resource Calendar, DirectRoute for transportation analysts, and DRTrack for web-based reporting and tracking.

“Appian is known for empowering fleets to develop optimized, cost-effective routes that meet their business and customer needs,” Steven Kalnitzky, senior product manager for Trimble, said in a release. “This continued evolution of the Appian suite of tools takes it to the next level, pairing our trusted route optimization capabilities with a dynamic, modern user experience. We’re building on Appian’s powerful algorithm and deep experience in route optimization to provide modern, user-friendly technology that gives organizational visibility into route plans, order status and fleet activity.”