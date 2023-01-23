Descartes' Route Planning and Optimization Solution Cuts Topps Tiles' Delivery Distance by 2%

LONDON, UK and ATLANTA, GEORGIA, January 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Topps Tiles, the leading U.K. tile retailer, is optimising its fleet delivery capabilities with Descartes’ cloud-based route planning and optimisation solution. By working with Descartes, Topps Tiles is decreasing the average kilometers driven per delivery route by two percent and gaining a better understanding of the potential impact of changes to its delivery strategies.

“With over 300 stores nationwide in the U.K., we’re continuously evaluating how to maintain a high degree of customer service while reducing operational costs, especially today’s high transportation costs,” said Simon Macdonald, National Transport Manager, Topps Tiles. “Working with Descartes, we’ve replaced manual, spreadsheet-based processes with automated route planning to optimise the volume of tiles being delivered at any given time, as well as the routes our vehicles are travelling. Descartes’ strategic route modelling capabilities are also enabling us to model delivery scenarios and make more informed strategic decisions, which would have been nearly impossible with traditional resource-intensive analytical methods.”

Part of its Routing, Mobile and Telematics suite, Descartes’ route planning and optimisation solution helps brands, retailers and logistics providers reduce costs with more agile and efficient routing, improve fleet resource management by generating additional delivery capacity and become more sustainable through the reduction of their CO2 footprint and their use of paper across the route network. The strategic route modelling capabilities allow companies to understand and optimize their delivery and customer service strategies before having to execute them. Descartes’ mobile application helps drivers perform their daily routes, keeps managers aware of the progress and provides an accurate estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) to notify customers of their deliveries. Proof of delivery (POD) capabilities support customer service excellence and order accuracy through real-time mobile communication.

“Topps Tiles’ long-term success is based upon its ability to continually provide customers with a superior shopping experience while offering cost competitive pricing,” said Pól Sweeney, VP Fleet Sales in Europe at Descartes. “We’re delighted to help Topps Tiles minimize its operational costs today through our route planning and optimisation solution and in the future with our strategic route modelling capabilities.”

About Topps Tiles Plc

Topps Tiles Plc is the UK's largest specialist supplier of tiles and associated products, targeting the UK domestic refurbishment and commercial markets and serving homeowners, trade customers, architects, designers and contractors from 304 nationwide Topps Tiles stores, four commercial showrooms and six websites: www.toppstiles.co.uk, www.parkside.co.uk, www.protilertools.co.uk, www.northantstools.co.uk, www.premiumtiletrim.co.uk and www.tilewarehouse.co.uk. Since opening its first store in 1963, Topps has maintained a simple operating philosophy ‐ inspiring customers with unrivalled product choice and providing exceptional levels of customer service. For further information on the Group, please visit http://www.toppstilesplc.com/.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

