White Paper

Rodent Radar: A Guide To Help Protect Your Business From Rodents

This free ebook will help answer your questions about how to take on rodent issues with absolute confidence.

Orkin: Rodent Radar: A Guide To Help Protect Your Business From Rodents
September 19, 2023
Rodents can be found everywhere, along with the damage they cause. From product contamination and disease transmission to physical damage from their costly habits of chewing and burrowing, rodents are an expensive problem that can have long-lasting, negative impacts to your products, people and business reputation.

  • What's threatening about rodents
  • Rodent attractants
  • Top 5 signs of rodent infestation
  • Rodent damage in business
  • How rodents are harmful to humans
  • How to help get rodents under control
  • Common rodent species

