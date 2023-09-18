Tai Software Named Transport Management System of the Year

Tai Software (Tai), a fully integrated, broker-friendly platform for freight management and transportation, today announced the company’s recognition as the Transport Management System of the Year, as awarded by SupplyTech Breakthrough. Between Tai TMS’ automation tools, partnership integration network and simplified one-page capacity procurement dashboard, brokers are able to save 11 hours per week, per rep resulting in more deals won and higher customer satisfaction ratings.

“Having the right technology in place is paramount for brokers looking to scale their business, strengthen their representatives' industry knowledge and build long lasting partnerships with customers,” said Walter Mitch, CEO, Tai. “Being named the Transport Management System of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough underscores the values we are bringing to brokerages and their agents.”

Tai partners with industry-leading technology companies to enable brokers with a centralized platform for managing every aspect of your brokerage. Tai consolidates the most useful tools through seamless integrations to carriers, load boards, compliance tracking, accounting software and many more broker accessories. All told, Tai TMS has over 500 tool integrations allowing freight brokers to simplify their operations and leverage best in class technology to enhance their decision making.

“Our ability to consolidate and streamline the information brokers need to process not only saves time but opens the door for agents to find more deals,” added Mitchell. “Tai’s strong integration ecosystem empowers our brokers to broaden their technical horizons and fortify their standing as the leading procurement specialists in the industry.”

Tai TMS also envelops process automation into the user experience. Brokers now have access to artificial intelligence that helps them process documents like invoices, job details and rates without having to manually read each article. This information from Tai Document Processor is then easily passed through the system and into Tai Email Assistant, where an artificially crafted email is made available for brokers to send condensed, efficient and effective correspondence to their customers.

“Tai’s Ai isn’t intended to replace the human layer of a workforce. Rather it’s in place to empower your physical labor with the cutting edge tools they need to be more effective at their jobs, producing both happier customers and happier employees.”

This is Tai’s first year receiving the Transport Management System of the Year award from SupplyTech Breakthrough. For more details about the award or SupplyTech Breakthrough, follow the link here, https://supplytechbreakthrough.com/2023-winners/.