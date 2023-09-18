ATA honors truck technicians’ contributions

When we talk about people in the U.S. motor carrier industry, attention usually focuses on drivers, dispatchers, and brokers. The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is making sure the spotlight also shines on another important but often overlooked group: the technicians who maintain the big rigs.

In September, ATA and its Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) will host the fourth annual National Technician Appreciation Week. Running September 24–30, the event will recognize the hard work and commitment of professional technicians, acknowledging the demanding and critical role they play, ATA says. The event will also help to attract prospective talent to one of the most in-demand careers in the industry.

“The men and women who keep our trucks moving are a critical part of our industry and are highly deserving of recognition,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “The work that technicians do is crucial to the work our motor carriers do. By maintaining our trucks and ensuring they are safe and fit for the road, fleets are able to deliver the essential goods that keep our economy running.”

“Technicians are part of the backbone of the trucking industry,” TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell said in a release. “Without them making sure vehicles are ready for service and in safe condition, drivers could not make the deliveries we rely on.”