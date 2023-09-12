CapRock Partners Acquires 165,070-Square-Foot Industrial Asset in San Dimas, Calif.

SAN DIMAS, CALIF. – [SEPTEMBER 12, 2023] – Leading Western and Central U.S. industrial real estate investor, developer and asset manager, CapRock Partners, today announced its acquisition of 300 E. Arrow Highway, a 165,070-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in San Dimas. The 8.3-acre San Gabriel Valley property is a strategic addition to CapRock’s value-add investment platform, which now totals more than 17 million square feet of industrial real estate throughout the Western and Central U.S.

“The San Gabriel Valley plays a prominent role in Southern California’s logistics and warehousing sector, and today’s economic conditions are generating some terrific investment opportunities,” said Bob O’Neill, senior vice president of acquisitions at CapRock Partners. “300 E. Arrow Highway is a well-located infill industrial property with a quality tenant that CapRock Partners is excited to add to its established portfolio. We continue to pursue strategic investments such as this that meet our criteria and provide risk-adjusted returns for our institutional investors.”

300 E. Arrow Highway is fully leased to long-term tenant, Western Pacific Storage Solutions, a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial storage solutions, shelving systems, and material handling. The company has occupied the space for its manufacturing operations since 2001.

Built in 1972 and expanded in 1989, 300 E. Arrow Highway features 15 dock-high doors and one ground-level door, a 130-foot secured truck court and multiple points of ingress/egress. It offers ample parking, 4000A/480V power and approximately 21,000 square feet of two-story office.

Located along the high-traffic Arrow Highway, the property provides prime visibility as well as quick access to the nearby 57, 60 and I-210 freeways and Ontario International Airport. It is located approximately 49 miles from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach offering considerable drayage savings for the tenant.

At the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, San Dimas consists of a blend of residential, recreational, and commercial uses. 300 E. Arrow Highway benefits from the city’s strategic positioning between Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, as well as its proximity to the rapidly expanding Southern California population.

In Q2 2023, the San Gabriel Valley industrial market reported a vacancy rate of 1.5%, according to CBRE.

CapRock purchased 300 E. Arrow Highway on an all-cash basis from an undisclosed investor. The transaction was facilitated by CBRE’s National Partners team led by Barbara Perrier, Darla Longo and Rebecca Perlmutter. Terms of the deal are not disclosed.

CapRock recently acquired Valley Center Business Park, a 6.47-acre multi-tenant industrial complex in the City of Industry, and Olive Tree Industrial, a 3.1-acre value-add industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Pico Rivera. The firm is also redeveloping West Valley Logistics Center, a new Class A 270,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on 12.5 acres in Pomona.

ABOUT CAPROCK PARTNERS

Founded in 2009 in Newport Beach, Calif., CapRock Partners is a privately owned investor and developer of industrial real estate in the Western and Central United States. With approximately $2.9 billion of assets under management or advisement as of June 30, 2023, the company specializes in acquiring middle-market value-add industrial assets, developing large-scale institutional-quality Class A industrial warehouse facilities in key locations, and providing third-party asset management services for institutional investors. The firm is actively acquiring land for development and middle market value-add assets across the Western and Central U.S. Since inception, its total investment and development pipeline exceeds 30 million square feet of industrial real estate. For more information, visit www.caprock-partners.com. Follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.