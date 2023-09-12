Flowspace Powers US Fulfillment for TikTok Shop

Flowspace, the software platform and distribution network powering independent fulfillment, announced today that it has partnered with TikTok to provide fulfillment services for TikTok Shop sellers in the U.S.

Flowspace is directly integrated with TikTok Shop, enabling sellers to manage inventory and ensure consistently efficient, reliable product fulfillment. Merchants gain access to Flowspace’s OmniFlow fulfillment management software, which provides centralized, real-time visibility and control across inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity, from every channel.

Within best-in-class fulfillment facilities across its network of +150 locations, Flowspace powers omnichannel fulfillment for merchants across all channels of selling, including social commerce, direct to consumer, marketplaces, and beyond.

Sellers working with Flowspace to facilitate fulfillment on TikTok Shop benefit from:

* Direct Integration: Sellers can match up their product SKUs within Flowspace to their catalog with TikTok Shop for a seamless onboarding process.

* Nationwide Network: Flowspace's flexible network of over 150 locations enables sellers to reliably execute fast, affordable, efficient shipping and delivery.

*Established SLAs: Flowspace is committed to adhering to best-in-class delivery and reliability standards as part of a comprehensive Service Level Agreement.

*Omnichannel Fulfillment: Flowspace powers omnichannel fulfillment, centralizing inventory, order, and orchestration controls in one place so sellers can fulfill orders from any channel, from TikTok Shop to DTC storefronts to marketplaces and beyond.

*Key Account Resources: Sellers have access to additional Flowspace support and resources such as account management and co-marketing.

TikTok lives at the intersection of commerce, entertaining content and community, where a single piece of content can quickly go viral and create demand globally. With social commerce projected to transact more than $70 billion this year, Flowspace ensures consumers receive the seamless customer experience they expect.

Recent studies conducted by Digiday and Flowspace confirmed that social commerce is a priority, but companies need reliable fulfillment to ensure its success as a sales channel. Efficient product fulfillment reinforces trust in the platform, builds brand loyalty, and contributes to repurchase decisions – crucial to a brand’s bottom line as the cost of advertising and customer acquisition continue to rise. With Flowspace, TikTok Shop sellers are empowered to provide the quick, efficient fulfillment and delivery that builds customer loyalty and satisfies expectations.

“Powering fulfillment for TikTok Shop, Flowspace is enabling merchants to provide the seamless experience customers demand, from the moment of product discovery through to the rapid, convenient product delivery that satisfies expectations,” said Ben Eachus, co-founder and CEO, Flowspace. “TikTok is a powerful channel of social commerce, which becomes increasingly important as retailers everywhere seek to remain aligned with their customers.”

Recognized as a leading provider of fulfillment software and services, Flowspace’s commitment to excellence has garnered accolades across the industry. The company was recently named Order Fulfillment Solution of the Year within the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, acknowledged for its ability to power best-in-class fulfillment for hundreds of omnichannel brands. It was also named Organization of the Year within the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service awards program.

Flowspace is trusted by hundreds of brands to enable efficient, reliable omnichannel fulfillment from any source, to any end customer. Its open platform is equipped to integrate with systems, channels, and partners across the retail ecosystem, including direct to consumer (DTC) storefronts, third-party marketplaces, brick-and-mortar retailers, and beyond.

About Flowspace

Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. Its OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment across multiple locations.

Centralizing omnichannel visibility and reporting in a single dashboard, Flowspace empowers brands operating any configuration of locations with the data needed to manage fulfillment from anywhere. Its flexible, distributed network of +150 fulfillment locations enable merchants to expand or enhance existing networks, while ensuring best-in-class fulfillment execution.

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

Recognized for its ability to reduce retailers’ environmental impacts, Flowspace was awarded the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award and its Network Optimization offering was named Sustainability Service of the Year in 2021 and 2023.

More information on Flowspace can be found at www.flow.space.