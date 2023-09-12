AutoScheduler Named a Top Choice of 5 Companies in CSCMP’s Best Innovative Startup/Early-Stage Award

Austin, TX – September 12, 2023 – AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces being named as a Top Choice for CSCMP’s Best Innovative Startup/Early-Stage Award. As a Top Choice, AutoScheduler is listed in the top five judges’ picks for the best companies that meet the award criteria showcasing innovation and great potential.

“It is truly an honor to be named to this prestigious list that recognizes

innovation for delivering value,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our technology has deployed successfully to the largest CPGs, manufacturers and distributors, helping better meet on time, in-full deliveries, reduce overall warehouse touches, and improve efficiencies.”

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly launched the 3 Vs Innovations Awards Contest this year. The 3 Vs Business Innovation Award is based on Art Mesher's 3V's Framework on the supply chain discipline. Mesher is one of the foremost pioneers and thought leaders in the supply chain. The 3 V’s principles teach companies to harness visibility, embrace variability, and compete on velocity.

From the list of five finalists, the judges will pick the top three who will present at CSCMP’s EDGE 2023 Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in the exchange’s Innovation Theater on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.