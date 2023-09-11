Southeastern Freight Lines Opens New Service Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

LEXINGTON, S.C. (September 11, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced the opening of a relocated service center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The contemporary New Orleans service center, located at 588 West Alpha Drive, consists of 120 dock doors and 82 associates. The best-in-class facility not only supports growth and maximizes Southeastern’s service to its customers but communicates the company’s dedication to going the extra mile and providing excellent working environments for its people. The impressive facility additions include enhanced office and dispatch spaces, new appointment warehouses, a bunkhouse, gym, large breakrooms and a sizeable increase in dock doors.

“With increasing economic growth in the New Orleans area, this is the perfect time to relocate to a larger service center,” said Coley Campbell, senior vice president of operations. “We are excited to provide our current and future employees with a great work environment, while increasing operational efficiencies and timeliness of deliveries. Ultimately, this move allows us to provide Quality Without Question to both our associates and our customers in New Orleans.”

The new facility serves as a testament to Southeastern’s dedication to providing Quality without Question service. The company goes the extra mile to build best-in-class facilities that maximize services for customers and offer employees an excellent working environment.

Previously located at 1525 Sams Avenue, the New Orleans service center opened for business in 1996 with 30 dock doors and 20 associates.

“Since Southeastern started serving the New Orleans community in 1996, we have seen steady growth in our operations. With the continued success over the years and gains in market share, we are excited to move to our new facility,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations. “The new service center gives us the ability to continue serving our great customers at a high level and provides ample room for expansion in the years to come.”

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

