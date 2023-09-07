Hydrogen truck from Gebrüder Weiss gets solar car moving

Zurich / Lauterach, September 07, 2023. Team aCentauri’s innovative solar car is on its way to the World Solar Challenge in Australia. International transport service provider Gebrüder Weiss used its hydrogen truck for the first leg of the high-tech vehicle's journey this week. With a comprehensive logistics solution comprising land transport, sea and air freight, the experts are ensuring that the vehicle developed by the students at ETH Zurich can be at the starting line in Darwin on time in October.

Katharina Zimmerling, Branch Manager Air & Sea Zurich, is inspired by the innovation drivers at ETH Zurich: “I was deeply impressed by the determination shown by the solar team in the work on developing mobility solutions of tomorrow. The alternative drive technology is also a good fit for Gebrüder Weiss. This motivates me all the more to ensure that aCentauri gets off to a good start in the race.

The participants of the unique World Solar Challenge have to cover 3,000 kilometers across the Australian outback, from Darwin to Adelaide, using only solar power. aCentauri is one of 31 teams in the “Challenger” category.

“Over 8,000 hours of research, development, along with lots of passion, have gone into our solar car, pushing the boundaries of what is currently technically possible and showing how much potential there is in young people. The dedicated transport solution developed by Gebrüder Weiss demonstrates our supporters’ appreciation for our work,” says Aaron Griesser, Drivetrain & Controls, aCentauri. The aCentauri team is particularly pleased that, with the hydrogen truck, two alternative drive systems are coming together to prove their work on the first transport leg: sustainable mobility is possible.

As a driver of intelligent transport solutions, Gebrüder Weiss helps young scientists shape the mobility of the future together. The logistics experts showcase their extensive know-how and many years of experience, whether it’s to start on time at the World Solar Challenge, or for a Mars or space mission.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company’s emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us



