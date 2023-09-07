MLA President Ken Barina Honored for Visionary Leadership in the Material Handling Industry

HOUSTON (Sept. 7, 2023) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, announced today that Ken Barina has been recognized as a ‘Most Admired CEO’ by the Houston Business Journal.

The annual award program celebrates Houston-area leaders who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation and dedication within the Houston region. Barina was recognized alongside other leaders from prominent industries, such as energy and technology companies, non-profits, among others.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award. It’s a true testament to the commitment and drive of Logisnext’s entire team – all who play a collective role in helping to achieve our vision to Move The World Forward,” said Ken Barina, President of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Together, we have experienced remarkable growth over the past decade – tripling sales revenue, doubling market share and tripling our number of employees. I’m extremely proud of our accomplishments.”

The material handling industry plays a pivotal role in the global economy, enabling the efficient movement of goods across supply chains. Logisnext remains committed to building a positive culture that empowers employees and the company to achieve success and help Move The World Forward.

Ken currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for both Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Equipment Depot. He also holds the position of Senior Executive Officer at Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. His extensive background includes previous board membership in various Logisnext subsidiary companies and the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) for more than 15 years.

Barina was honored at the ‘Most Admired CEO’ awards ceremony on August 24 in Houston, where he was acknowledged for his remarkable contributions to both Logisnext and the broader Houston community.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.