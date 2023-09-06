Drivewyze Expands Smart Roadways Service to Delaware with Real-Time Sudden Slowdown Alerts

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 – Drivewyze, the North American leader in connected truck services and the largest public-private weigh station bypass network operator, has expanded its Smart Roadways service through a new partnership with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).



Commercial truck drivers, traveling on all freeways through the state, have access to real-time heavy congestion and slowdown traffic alerts. The alerts notify truck drivers about hazards, such as where drastic speed changes or heavier than normal congestion is detected, using visual messages such as “sudden slowdown ahead” along with an audible chime. The alerts are configured to allow ample time for trucks to slow down or stop. The alerts are also available in six other states – North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. More states are expected to be added in the near future.



"We are continually working to improve safety on our roads and Smart Roadways will benefit commercial drivers across the state by providing critical in-cab traveler information where and when drivers need it most," said Nicole Majeski, Delaware’s Secretary of Transportation. "Studies have shown nearly 30% of collisions occur on interstates, and many are secondary incidents, where a vehicle is rear-ended when in a queue from an initial crash. This Smart Roadways program will help reduce those numbers."



The congestion and sudden slowdown alerts, part of Drivewyze Smart Roadways, was developed through a partnership between Drivewyze and INRIX. Leveraging INRIX real-time traffic data allows DelDOT, and other partner states, to send real-time alerts to commercial truck drivers through the Drivewyze software application. This application is embedded in most Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs), as well as on mounted mobile devices. Alerts are also available for free on any Android smartphone (and soon iOS phones) for all truck drivers who download the Drivewyze app -- no subscription required.



“Over the last decade, Drivewyze has invested in the in-cab-infrastructure and partnerships that allow state transportation agencies, like Delaware, to communicate directly with drivers,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “Our Smart Roadways services, which include alerts for upcoming congestion, work zones, and active service vehicles, amongst others, allow these agencies, for the first time, to extend their transportation safety programs into commercial motor vehicles.”



About Drivewyze Inc.: Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry that builds innovative solutions for commercial fleets, drivers, and transportation infrastructure owners and operators. Drivewyze delivers best-in-class in-cab services to commercial fleets and drivers, like Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ proactive safety alerts. Drivewyze Infrastructure Services provides solutions to state agencies, including Smart Roadside commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) electronic screening, Central Park truck parking management, and Smart Roadways connected truck solutions. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/.