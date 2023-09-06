Blister Packaging will approach huge growth boosted by high demand from pharmaceutical companies

The blister packaging category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. North America accounts for the largest share of the category. Transformation in packaging solutions is driving the demand in the category. Rising concerns about product safety, technology innovation, and sustainability have changed the way manufacturers are producing packaging solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on producing blister packaging using eco-friendly plastics. For instance, in 2021, Amcor announced customer trials of its first recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging, AmSky, which is an alternative for PVC in blister packaging. AmSky reduces its carbon footprint by 70% compared to PVC.

This packaging solution is frequently employed for tamper-evident purposes as it offers a securely sealed and transparent container for products, enabling consumers to detect any signs of tampering or opening. It also presents a challenge for substituting the product with counterfeits or harmful substances without breaking the seal, thereby offering an extra level of safety for consumers.

Blister Packaging Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

• Suppliers of raw materials, such as plastic films and foils, may have some leverage if they possess unique materials or have limited competition. However, there are usually multiple suppliers available, and switching costs for buyers are relatively low. This helps to balance the power between suppliers and manufacturers.

• Forming film, lidding material, heat seal coating, and printing inks form the major raw material components of the category. They account for more than 60% of the total cost.

• Most manufacturers offer customized packaging solutions depending on the requirements of the customers.

• The category can be described as a mature category with several active suppliers and buyers. Long-term supplier-buyer relationships are recommended for better value creation.

List of Key Suppliers in the Blister Packaging Category

• Amcor plc

• Westrock Company

• Blisterpak Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Klockner Pentaplast

• Dow

• Constantia Flexibles

• UFlex Limited

• ACG