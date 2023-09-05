Hai Robotics joins UN Global Compact on corporate sustainability

Warehouse automation vendor Hai Robotics has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, saying the move serves its goals both in the company’s long-term growth and its responsibilities as a corporate citizen.

By joining the compact, Hai commits to share an annual “Communication on Progress” to showcase its continued engagement, to uphold the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, and support the UN in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The SDGs consist of 17 global goals aimed to tackle societal issues and improve the quality of life by 2030, covering five key areas of people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership.

As the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, the UN Global Compact consists of more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories across over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.

According to Hai, its work as a provider of autonomous case-handling robot (ACR) systems includes involvement in reducing its environmental footprint through sustainable business practices and production methods. The firm says it implements action in sustainable sourcing to hold itself accountable across all stages of the supply chain, such as the use of composite wood in packaging.

With this new commitment, Hai Robotics will evaluate those existing ESG activities and support for clients to ensure they align with UN's Sustainable Development Goals and create positive impact, the firm said.